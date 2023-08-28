Man with machete shot, killed by Indianapolis police

A street sign for Woodland Drive on the northwest side of Indianapolis. An IMPD officer shot and fatally wounded a man who was approaching police with a machete in hand on Aug. 28, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who approached officers with a machete in his hand during a standoff died after being shot by a member of the Indianapolis SWAT team, police said.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were asked to carry out a welfare check at a home in the 4500 block of Woodland Drive. That’s a residential area near 46th Street and Moller Road on the city’s west side.

Officers had been at the home several times since Friday afternoon when the man’s relatives asked for a welfare check because he was “sending out strange messages to family,” IMPD said in a release.

IMPD says officers were called back to the house early Saturday morning, but they “believed he was not a danger to others,” and left after he refused to open his bedroom door.

Police returned to the house around 8:30 p.m. Saturday after relatives called 911 and said he was threatening to decapitate them. The man was still barricaded inside his room, according to IMPD.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, IMPD received a call from the same home from a family member saying her brother was “hallucinating and stated he would burn the house down,” IMPD said in a statement. The family member was told to leave the residence.

Around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, a woman at the home pushed her medical button stating someone was trying to kill her.

“When officers responded to the scene, they found the adult male outside near the home’s front door. As officers approached, they observed the male to have a machete and was making threats toward officers,” IMPD said.

Indianapolis SWAT officers and crisis negotiators were called to the home on Woodland Drive. Multiple negotiators spoke with the man, but “were not able to have any meaningful conversation,” according to IMPD.

Just after 9 p.m., members of the SWAT team tried to get the man to surrender using bean bag rounds, a taser, and pepper balls. IMPD says this was an attempt to take the man into custody “without using deadly force.”

“Officers reported the male moved towards officers with the machete in his hand and physically made contact with a ballistics shield an officer was holding. One member of the SWAT team discharged his firearm, striking the male at least once,” IMPD said in a release.

The man was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, where he died. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the man’s cause of death and share his name after his relatives have been notified.

Detectives found a large machete and a knife at the scene.

Multiple IMPD officers were wearing body cameras that were activated at the time of the incident, IMPD says.

The officer who fired his gun has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure after a police shooting.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team and IMPD Internal Affairs are conducting separate investigations into the shooting.

The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will hold a hearing on the use of deadly force after the criminal investigation ends.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Erika Jones at the IMPD Homicide Office by calling 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.