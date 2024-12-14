Bodycam footage released in police shooting of man holding woman at gunpoint

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers released body camera footage Friday afternoon from an officer involved shooting last October.

Around 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27, IMPD officers were investigating a reported theft in the 1000 block of North Kealing Avenue. That’s near 10th Street and North Sherman Drive on the east side.

Officers were talking with a woman when a black Chevrolet pulled up. Police were seen in bodycam video approaching the car when a woman from inside said a man was holding her at gunpoint.

Police were then seen quickly running for cover. One officer pulled his gun from his holster and commanded the suspect to put his hands up. When he did not comply, the officer fired a few rounds striking the suspect.

The suspect, identified as Julius Hill, was found with a gun in his hand. He was given medical treatment at the scene, and eventually moved to a hospital. Hill was charged Nov. 8 with kidnapping, armed robbery, and pointing a firearm. He later died Nov. 14.

WISH-TV news partner WIBC published this article online Dec. 13, 2024.

