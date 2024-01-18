Indianapolis police solve cold case after 46 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced that its detectives have solved a sexual assault cold case from almost 50 years ago.

Authorities will hold a news conference with the IMPD Unsolved Homicide Unit on Thursday at 11 a.m.

All three women who survived the attacks are expected to be present to thank the people who helped solve their case.

Investigators said they pieced together the 1975 cold case using genetic genealogy testing.

“(Solving the) nearly 50-year-old investigation demonstrates the commitment of investigators to bring justice to survivors,” explained IMPD in a news release.

IMPD Deputy Chief of Investigations Kendale Adams and IMPD detectives will join Audiochuck founder Ashley Flowers and Steve Dubois from DNA Labs International on Thursday. Together, they will discuss the case involving the sexual assaults and heinous attack of three young girls.

For years, detectives said they had been working to track down leads before the case went cold.

Retired IMPD Sgt. David Ellison said the survivors contacted him in 2018, and he agreed to look into their case, which led to a suspect being identified.

IMPD has not said who the suspect is or if that person will face charges.