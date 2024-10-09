Indianapolis postal worker sentenced after stealing $5k in gift cards, cash from mail

Justin Crain, 29, seen on security camera footage shuffling through mail. Crain was sentenced to house arrest, probation, and community service after pleading guilty to stealing almost $5,000 from various letters and pieces of mail when working as a processing clerk that the U.S.P.S processing and distribution center in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Indiana)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Indianapolis postal worker was sentenced to house arrest after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from pieces of mail.

According to a release from the United States Attorney District’s Office Southern District of Indiana, Justin Crain, 29, worked as a processing clerk at U.S.P.S.’s Indianapolis Processing and Distribution Center during an unspecified time period.

An investigation started after several recipients reported their mail had been delivered opened after going through the Indianapolis center.

Investigators reviewed surveillance camera footage, and in a two hour period, Crain was seen “dozens of times” shuffling through and opening numerous greeting cards and taking cash and gift cards from them.

After being interviewed by detectives, Crain admitted to stealing around $5,000 over a few months.

Crain was convicted of mail theft and sentenced to 180 days of home detention, three years of probation, and 40 hours of community service.

Zachary Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said in a release, “The vast majority of Postal employees are dedicated to their important mission and serve the public admirably, delivering people’s private, important, and sensitive items. The defendant was sworn and entrusted to protect the public’s mail, and instead abused his position to steal gifts meant to celebrate birthdays, holidays, and special events. Public service is a public trust, and government employees who use their positions to steal from the public will be identified and held accountable.”