Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis sees rash of shootings as violence-prevention plan passed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than a dozen people have been shot in just the last 24 hours.

Five of those people shot did not survive.

The rash of violence came as the Indianapolis City-County Council approved a $3.3 million violence-prevention plan on Monday night.

Matthew Steward, a community engagement officer for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, on Tuesday put the shootings into perspective. “The recent crime in the city, it occurs all across the nation. There’s an uptick in the crime, particularly homicide and gun violence.”

A wave of 13 shootings leaving five people dead and at least eight others hurt started Monday night at North Harding Street and Edgemont Avenue where one person was shot; the victim’s condition was described as awake and breathing.

The shootings continued into Tuesday morning when four people were shot near East 42nd Street and Pendleton Pike.

Two more people died in a murder-suicide on Gilmore Road.

Jennifer McCloud is vice president of development and marketing of Steward Speakers, a lecture series in Indianapolis that has hosted moderated discussions on IMPD community engagement. She said, “My thoughts in terms of crime here in the city as both a professional working here in Indianapolis and also as a parent: It is concerning especially when you know the promise that has been lost as a result of that crime.”

McCloud added, “The infusion of any dollars to help grassroots organizations do the front-run line work that’s necessary to begin addressing those things that cause violence is absolutely necessary.”

Community activists and officers are hopeful the violence-prevention plan will help address the violence. The plan directs money to the city’s Office of Public Health and Safety to help with domestic violence, conflict resolution and other issues. IMPD also will receive help for technology and data analysis.

Officer Samone Burris, an IMPD public information officer, said, “With that money being passed or the projection of us getting more dollars to help curve crime in our city hopefully, we get more people that are interested in being the police and more people that are interested in helping keep our city safe.”