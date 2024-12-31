Police find man dead after disturbance at southeast Indianapolis apartments

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a report of a person shot just before 9:40 p.m. Dec. 30, 2024, in the 4200 block of El Lago Boulevard. (WISH Photo/Adele Reich)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found dead after a shooting was reported Monday night at apartments on the city’s southeast side, Indianapolis police say.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a report of a person shot just before 9:40 p.m. Monday to the 4200 block of El Lago Boulevard. That’s in the Stone Lake Lodge Apartments off East Hanna Avenue just west of the I-65 overpass. It’s near the I-65 and I-465 interchange.

The man died at the scene, IMPD says.

A police captain at the scene told News 8 that investigators were working to determine if the man was fatally shot or stabbed.

No other information was immediately available on a suspect.