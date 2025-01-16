Juvenile male injured in targeted shooting on Indy’s north side, police say

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are looking for a suspect after shots were fired into a north side apartment, sending a young person to the hospital.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 3:20 a.m. Thursday to an apartment on Waterford Place. That’s near 71st Street and Michigan Road.

Police arrived and found a person they described as a “juvenile male” with gunshot wounds. He was stable when transported to a local hospitals.

Officers at the scene told News 8 they believe the shooting victim was targeted, but they did not say why.

IMPD is looking for anyone who saw the shooting or knows what happened.

No arrests have been made.