Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Person found fatally shot on Brook Crossing Lane on far east side

(WISH Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person with at least one gunshot wound died Thursday night in a neighborhood on the far east side of the city, Indianapolis police say.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a person shot just before 7:35 p.m. Thursday in the 11500 block of Brook Crossing Lane. That’s in the BrookWood Crossing housing subdivision off Cumberland Road south of East 21st Street.

The person died at the scene. No additional information about the person was immediately shared publicly.

IMPD has not shared with a suspect or person of interest in in custody, or whether a suspect is being sought.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Advocacy group wants Indiana voters...
Election /
Taylor Swift concert logistics: IMPD...
Taylor Swift /
Curt Cignetti shares positive update...
College Football /
Here’s how Colts’ Ryan Kelly...
Indianapolis Colts /
The Zone Extra: October 31,...
High School - The Zone /
Athlete of the week: Center...
High School - The Zone /
Top 22 pre-Taylor Swift concert...
Local News /
New indoor football team, Fishers...
Sports /