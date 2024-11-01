Person found fatally shot on Brook Crossing Lane on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person with at least one gunshot wound died Thursday night in a neighborhood on the far east side of the city, Indianapolis police say.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a person shot just before 7:35 p.m. Thursday in the 11500 block of Brook Crossing Lane. That’s in the BrookWood Crossing housing subdivision off Cumberland Road south of East 21st Street.

The person died at the scene. No additional information about the person was immediately shared publicly.

IMPD has not shared with a suspect or person of interest in in custody, or whether a suspect is being sought.