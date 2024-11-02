Man with gunshot wound dies, another hurt in Lasalle Street neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man later died at a hospital and another was hurt after a Friday night shooting in a residential neighborhood on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police said Saturday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did not share the names of the man who died and the man who was injured in a homicide brief issued Saturday morning. The Marion County Coroner’s Office could release the name of the man who died as soon as Monday.

Police were called just after 7 p.m. Friday to a report of a person shot in the 3600 block of North Dearborn Street. That’s about a couple blocks north of East 34th Street between North Keystone Avenue and North Sherman Drive.

IMPD’s homicide brief said officers found evidence of shots fired along Dearborn Street, but, around a corner in the 3500 block of North Lasalle Street, investigators found the one man with at least one gunshot wound and another man with a minor cut.

The man shot was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where he died a short time later, IMPD said Saturday morning.

The homicide brief from IMPD did not say if anyone was detained or arrested. The brief also did not say what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD Detective David Miller at 317-327-3475 or david.miller2@indy.gov.