Police searching for witnesses after man fatally shot on Indy’s northeast side

Man killed in northeast side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting Wednesday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis left one man dead and police searching for answers — and witnesses.
Just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a burglary call at the Overlook at the Fairgrounds apartments near East 38th Street and Fall Creek Parkway.
Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
Investigators say they did not see any signs of forced entry into the apartment.
Police have not located any witnesses and no arrests have been made.
