Man fatally shot inside Indianapolis home; 1 person held for questioning
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and another is being held for questioning after a fatal Friday morning shooting on the city’s near north side, Indianapolis police said.
Just after 4:10 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a shooting on Capitol Avenue off of 29th Street.
Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD says.
A person of interest was detained, but police did not say if they are a suspect.
Southbound Capitol Avenue from 30th to 28th Street is closed for investigation.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
