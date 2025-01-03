Man fatally shot inside Indianapolis home; 1 person held for questioning

One person dead after an early morning shooting on Indy’s Near North side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and another is being held for questioning after a fatal Friday morning shooting on the city’s near north side, Indianapolis police said.

Just after 4:10 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a shooting on Capitol Avenue off of 29th Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD says.

A person of interest was detained, but police did not say if they are a suspect.

Southbound Capitol Avenue from 30th to 28th Street is closed for investigation.

