Shootings at 2 apartment complexes injure 3, may be related

Indianapolis police went just before 8:40 p.m. Nov. 21, 2024, to a report of a person shot in the 3900 block of Wind Drift Drive East. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three adults were found shot Thursday night at two apartment complexes on the northwest side, and Indianapolis police think the two scenes may be somehow related.

Police went just before 8:40 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 3900 block of Wind Drift Drive East. That’s at the Lakeside Crossing at Eagle Creek apartments located northwest of the I-465 interchange for West 38th Street.

At 9 p.m. Thursday, police were called to another report of a person shot in the 4400 block of Moller Road. That’s at the Colonial Square apartments located southwest of the I-65 interchange for Lafayette Road.

Capt. Rob Rider of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says two of the adults were found at the Lakeside Crossing apartments. One adult was stable, and the other was in critical condition.

IMPD found the third adult at the Colonial Square apartments. That adult was stable.

Crashed vehicles that police found at Lakeside Crossing were believed to be connected to the shootings.

Rider was unsure of the genders of the three adults. He noted that no children were shot despite initial reports from the Lakeside Crossing scene.

