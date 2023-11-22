Indianapolis union leader addresses rise in police shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is behind the pace of homicides compared to this time in 2022.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday afternoon reported the total for 2023 is at 201 homicides. By the same time in 2022, the city saw 209 homicides.

Several homicides this year were from a recent surge in police shootings, with a total of eight fatalities in 16 police shootings to date. That’s compared to one death in 10 police shootings for all of 2022.

Rick Snyder, president of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police, on Tuesday addressed growing concerns about police shootings in a video post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Nobody wants to have police action shootings. Critical incidents. But unfortunately, our officers aren’t the ones in control of those events. It it those who pose deadly threats to our officers, and our officers are simply forced to provide a response to that resistance, and that has been on the upswing in our community. It’s not secret given the fact we are averaging in this city of Indianapolis three people shot or stabbed every single day, and a person killed every 29 hours in this city. That’s the environment in which our officers are operating. No one should be surprised to see that our officers are facing those same deadly threats and often having to respond accordingly when those threats are posed.”