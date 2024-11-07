Man dies in shooting while visiting friends on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Wednesday night after a visit to friends on the city’s near east side ended in gunfire, Indianapolis police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded just before 11:30 p.m. to a home on Washington Street near Highland Avenue.

Officers at the scene told News 8 the man was visiting friends when there was “some sort of disturbance” and someone started shooting.

The man died at the scene. He was identified by the county coroner’s office as 24-year-old Airron Green.

Police say they are talking to people who were there, but investigators have not announced any suspects or arrests.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.