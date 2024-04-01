Indianapolis woman arrested for alleged role in 2023 murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 40-year-old woman was arrested on Friday for her alleged involvement in a 2023 murder in a northeast side neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in a news release Sunday.

On Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at 4 p.m., IMPD officers were dispatched to a home in the 9500 block of Village Way, near East 96th Street and I-69, on a report of a person shot. That’s in the Geist Landing neighborhood near a Meijer store on the city’s border with Fishers. When officers arrived to the location, they found 33-year-old Brittany Allen shot inside a residence. Medical services arrived and pronounced Allen dead at the scene.

IMPD homicide detectives began investigating, and on Friday, following a 14-month investigation, detectives consulted with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and arrested 40-year-old Andrea Woods for murder. Woods was taken into custody with the assistance of the IMPD Violent Crimes Unit and IMPD SWAT at a residence in the 4600 block of Edwardian Circle.