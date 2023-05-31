Indianapolis woman charged with stealing nursing license

(As Seen on WISH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman is facing federal charges after stealing a nursing license and working in local nursing homes illegally, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a Wednesday press release.

Rochelle Perry, 49, is charged with five counts of Social Security number fraud, three counts of aggravated identity theft, and one count of Social Security disability benefits fraud.

Between Feb. 26, 2020, and March 23, 2022, Perry submitted five job applications to nearby nursing homes and assisted living facilities using a stolen Social Security number.

During the time frame, Perry received about $55,000 in Social Security disability insurance benefits under her actual Social Security number.

“Perry knew that she might not be able to pass an employment background check if she applied to a health care facility using her true Social Security number,” the justice department said in a press release.

In addition to using a stolen Social Security number, Perry used a stolen Licensed Practical Nurse license. Perry has never received any type of nursing license in Indiana, according to the justice department.

Perry worked as a Memory Care Program Coordinator in 2020 for about two months. She also worked at two different facilities as an LPN in 2021 for a total of about ten months.

“On two separate occasions, in August 2021 and October 2022, Perry submitted Work Activity Reports to the Social Security Administration,” the release said. “In those reports, Perry declared, under penalty of perjury, that she had not earned any income since May 2019. Perry did not disclose that she had been earning wages at health care facilities.”

If convicted on all counts, Perry faces five years in federal prison.