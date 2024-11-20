Woman convicted of murder in 2023 shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman was convicted Tuesday in the murder of Michael Hess in 2023.

Monique Cooley was found guilty of murder after a two-day jury trial, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.

Cooley was charged with killing Hess in a shooting outside of a home near 24th and North Kenyon streets on June 7, 2023. That’s a residential area near Windsor Village Park and west of the I-70 interchange for I-465.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office reported that Hess died in the hospital June 8.

Around 3 p.m. on the day of the shooting, Hess was outside with several neighbors, including children. Witnesses say that Cooley pulled up in her vehicle and started arguing with Hess, who was holding a child.

During the argument, Cooley demanded that someone take the child away from Hess, and then she fired multiple shots at him.

Cooley was well-known in the neighborhood and multiple witnesses were able to speak with investigators to identify her. Surveillance video and cell phone records confirmed the witnesses’ claims and placed Cooley at the scene during the murder.

“This case was solved due to our community stepping up and doing the right on behalf of Michael Hess. It was their cooperation at the scene and their willingness to show up for trial that ultimately sealed this conviction,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

Cooley’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 12.