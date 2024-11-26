40°
Woman critically injured, IMPD seeking information on shooting

Woman found shot in vehicle on near West side

by: Jeremy Jenkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Metro police are asking for your help after a woman was critically injured in a shooting on the city’s near west side.

According to the IMPD, officers responded to an incomplete 911 call around 7:50 p.m. Monday near the intersection of West Walnut and Haugh Streets.

When officers arrived, they found a woman inside a silver SUV suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The victim reported to investigators that two men attempted to rob her before fleeing west on Walnut Street.

IMPD is urging anyone with information to contact them or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Tips to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously.

