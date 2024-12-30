Woman found dead with blunt force trauma in Indianapolis home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was found dead in an Indianapolis home, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

IMPD responded around 5:43 a.m. Monday for a report of a deceased person in the 7800 block of Ella Dobbs Lane. That’s in the Sycamores Apartmests near U.S. 31 South and East Stop 11 Road.

Officers arrived to the home to find a woman with injuries consistent with blunt force trauma, she was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office by Monday night had not released the identity of the woman.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Christopher Edwards at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at christopher.edwards@indy.gov.

This story was updated to indicate the woman was found dead in Indianapolis.