Indianapolis woman sentenced to 48 years for 2022 murder

Mugshot of Arieal Smith, who was sentenced to 48 years for the 2022 murder of Secoya Williams. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Thursday that Arieal Smith has been sentenced to 48 years for the Feb. 2022 shooting death of Secoya Williams.

Smith was also found guilty of pointing a firearm (a felony) and carrying a handgun without a license. She was convicted after a three-day court trial in September.

IMPD detectives spoke with multiple witnesses on scene, including a security guard. The security guard stated that Smith and Williams were fighting inside a club. Attempting to deescalate the situation, the guard escorted Smith outside. Williams later exited the business and approached the vehicle Smith was in.

Smith opened the door and fired one round, killing Williams.

Multiple witnesses identified Smith as the shooter and her sister, Ebonie Parks, as the driver of the vehicle that Smith fled the scene in.

“A person’s life was cut short and innocent bystanders were put in danger due to the actions of the defendant, and now, two families have suffered the consequences,” Prosecutor Mears stated. “We hope that today’s resolution bring solace to Ms. Williams’ family as they continue to move forward from this tragedy and honor her memory.”

Parks was found guilty of assisting a criminal (a felony). A sentencing hearing for Parks is set for Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.

