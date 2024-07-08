Indy armed drug dealer sentenced 5 years for possession of fentanyl, cocaine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to spend half a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to possession of fentanyl and cocaine with the intent to sell.

LaDarien McGee, 27, was ordered by U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson to serve five years in federal prison followed by three years of probation, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana on Monday.

According to court documents, on Jan. 9, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers executed a search warrant and a fugitive arrest warrant on McGee at a gas station at West Washington Street in Indianapolis.

As officers approached McGee, he fled but was apprehended after a brief pursuit. During the arrest, they discovered a small bag containing 3.2 grams of fentanyl pills on his person. Additionally, a 9-millimeter Glock handgun was confiscated from McGee’s vehicle at the gas station.

Officers also executed a search warrant at McGee’s home immediately after his arrest and located a red shoebox in his bedroom, which contained 39.04 grams of fentanyl pills, a digital scale with cocaine residue, and 13.4 grams of cocaine.

Inside the home, officers located A 5.7 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun and a .357 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver under the pillows on the bed, a 5.56 caliber Kel-Tec AR variant pistol along the wall beside the bed, and a .380 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun in a clothing rack, a release said.

McGee had a previous felony conviction for trafficking with an inmate in Hendricks County, which prohibits him from ever legally possessing a firearm.

“Fentanyl is devastating our communities at an unprecedented rate. Illegally armed fentanyl dealers pose an even greater danger to the public,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, in a release. “We continue to work diligently with the ATF, IMPD, and other agencies to counter these deadly drugs and remove armed fentanyl dealers from our neighborhoods.”