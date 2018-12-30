Indy breaks homicide record after man found dead in driveway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A man in his 20s found dead in a driveway Saturday night is the city's 158th homicide of 2018, breaking last year's record criminal homicide total.

The man's body was found Saturday night. The fatal shooting breaks the 2017 Indianapolis record of 157 homicides in a year, police said.

Shortly before 11:50 p.m., police arrived in the residential area in the 4600 block of East 34th Street and found the man dead. That's between North Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue on the city's east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers said they were looking for a suspect but gave no description of that person.

The identity of the victim was not yet released by police.

No other details were immediately available from police.

A week ago, IMPD matched last year’s record of 157 murders, when a body was found in a dumpster in the city’s south-side.

