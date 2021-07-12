Crime Watch 8

Indy business: Stolen trailer recovered, most of $50k worth of equipment still missing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis family says a trailer stolen Saturday from their Irvington business was recovered Sunday — but most of the materials it contained are still missing.

Montgomery Tent & Awning Co. has been in business for nearly a century. They reported the theft early Saturday morning from 5054 E. 10th St., where the business operates, and shared surveillance video with News 8 showing a person taking the trailer, which contained about $50,000 worth of materials, according to the family.

Police on Sunday said the plate of the trailer had been recovered at the Brookville Mobile Estates on South Brookville Road, but the trailer was still missing. The family said they have the trailer but not most of what was on it.

The family shared with News 8 details of the items that are still missing and might be scrapped by the person who took them. They said they’re still missing tent fabrics, center poles, some straps, side poles, and more than 100 stakes.