Indy council overhauls IMPD oversight board, giving civilians greater control over police

UPDATE: The City-County Council shortly before midnight Monday indicated on Twitter that it approved an amended Proposal 237, giving civilians greater control than police over a board that provides oversight of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The Fraternal Order of Police leader said on Twitter that an amendment was approved to assure civilian members have not been convicted of felonies or misdemeanors. Another amendment was rejected that would have assured five members of the seven-member board would be required for an actionable vote.

EARLIER COVERAGE

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City-County Council members are scheduled to vote on a proposal to overhaul the city’s police oversight body during tonight’s council meeting.

Proposal 237 would create a 7-member General Orders Board tasked with writing rules that govern the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD).

The mayor, council and police chief would each appoint two members to the civilian board; the Fraternal Order of Police would appoint the final member.

The plan is in stark contrast to the department’s current General Orders Committee, which consists of three members appointed by police.

Vocal opponents of “Prop 237” include IMPD Chief Randal Taylor, Ten Point Coalition leader Charles Harrison and Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police president Rick Snyder.

Critics noted the distribution of power on the General Orders Board creates a 4-3 voting majority for members appointed by the mayor and council, essentially stripping the chief of his authority over internal decisions.

The proposal comes on the heels of nationwide protests against police brutality and calls for reimagined, community-focused policing.

But Charles Harrison, a community leader who supports civilian-led violence prevention efforts, feared Prop 237 would erode public safety.

Passage of the proposal could lead to resentment among officers and widen gaps between law enforcement and community members, he said.

“I’ve heard that we could lose up to 150 to 200 officers next year if this passes,” Harrison told News 8, citing what he described as an internal IMPD survey shared with him by high-ranking department officials.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor could not confirm the figures and said he was not aware of such a survey.

Paul Annee, minority whip and representative for council district 23, echoed Harrison’s concerns about the proposal’s impact on police morale and public safety.

“We’re not trying to kill 237, necessarily. We want to kill it as it is,” he said. “It leaves the policies of the department to political appointees and it replaces professional policing with partisan politics.”

During today’s 7 p.m. council meeting, Republican council members – who conceded they didn’t have the votes to stop the proposal’s passage – plan to introduce several amendments:

Reduce the number of civilians appointed by the mayor and council from four to three OR allow the minority leader to select one of the council’s two appointments

Prohibit convicted felons from serving on the General Orders Board

Permit law enforcement families from serving on the General Orders Board

“I would rather those amendments be adopted. But if they’re not, we’re still going to move forward,” Chief Taylor told News 8.

The chief issued the following statement through a department spokesperson:

“IMPD has listened to recent calls for change in policing and public safety, and taken steps to better reflect the way our community wants us to serve. And we recognize the need for civilian participation in our processes, for it is only when we all work together that we will see the improvement in public safety that our community deserves. That’s why we have created a higher standard for use of force, banned the dangerous practice of no-knock warrants, and are implementing a permanent body-worn camera program. It’s also why we are finalizing the new Use of Force Review Board with significant civilian participation, which will have the authority to review any use of force by an IMPD officer. We remain dedicated to moving IMPD and our city forward and will continue our ongoing discussions with the City-County Council and the members of our community to ensure we are best serving the people of Indianapolis.”



