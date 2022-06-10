Crime Watch 8

Indy drug dealer sentenced to 12 years in federal prison

Speedway, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man arrested last June for having drugs and running from police will spend a dozen years in prison.

Troy Fulmer, 32, will spend 12 years behind bars after pleading guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and carrying a firearm during and in relation to drug trafficking of methamphetamine.

On June 7, 2021, Fulmer drove away during a traffic stop in Speedway and crashed his motorcycle, according to Speedway police.

Fulmer tried to run away and was arrested. Police searched him and found two guns and just under four ounces of methamphetamine.

He will have to serve five years on probation after his sentence.