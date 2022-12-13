Crime Watch 8

Indy drug dealer sentenced to 14 years for trafficking

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors say an armed drug dealer was sentenced to 14 years after pleading guilty to cocaine and marijuana trafficking.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received reports on Feb. 16 from a woman saying Carl Young Jr., 41, stole her Jeep. When police arrived, the woman pointed to an alley nearby where the Jeep was. Young tried to drive away from police, and hit a Buick in the process. Two people in the Buick were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

After the crash, Young tried to drive away again and purposefully backed into a police vehicle. Offices then surrounded his vehicle and arrested him. After further investigation, IMPD found a loaded handgun and backpack with 26 grams of crack cocaine, along with marijuana in the vehicle.

Prosecutors say Young admitted he had intentions to distribute the drugs. They say Young had five prior convictions that included convictions for dealing illegal drugs and multiple convictions for driving intoxicated.