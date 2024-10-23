Indy felon arrested for intimidating victim with deadly weapon, possessing firearm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a 54-year old man for intimidation with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

At 8:30 p.m. Friday, IMPD Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 6700 block of Doris Drive on a report of shots fired. That is a residential area on the city’s west side. Officers arrived on-scene and spoke with the caller, who met officers at the end of the driveway. The caller stated they did not hear any gun shots and declined further police assistance.

At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, IMPD Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 6400 block of West 10th Street to speak to a person requesting police. That is a commercial area on the city’s west side. Officers arrived and spoke to the caller, who was the same caller from the previous day’s incident in the 6700 block of Doris Drive. The caller told officers that they lied about the initial incident because they were afraid for their safety. The caller stated that when officers arrived in front of their house the day before, the suspect, later identified as 54-year-old Charles McQuinn, grabbed a firearm, loaded it, and sat it on his lap. McQuinn allegedly told the victim that if the police came any closer, he was going to shoot them. The victim then diverted officers away from the scene. The complainant then told officers that later in the night after police left, the suspect pointed a firearm at them and allegedly stated that he was going to kill the victim.

Officers relocated to the residence in the 6700 block of Doris Drive and discovered that McQuinn was inside. McQuinn refused police commands to exit peacefully. After relentless efforts and de-escalation techniques by officers, McQuinn exited and was taken into custody without further issue. After having a warrant for the residence requested and signed, officers found two firearms inside the residence: A 9mm handgun and a .45 caliber handgun.

McQuinn was arrested and preliminarily charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department via Facebook)