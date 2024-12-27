Indy man arrested after 32-mile police chase on I-69

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday after a 32-mile police chase with Indiana State Police troopers.

At 1:32 p.m. Thursday, an ISP trooper was patrolling I-69 near the 21-mile marker when he attempted to stop the driver of a 2020 Penske truck for violating the left lane law. The driver also failed to maintain their lane, causing a driver of a coal truck to drive onto the emergency shoulder to avoid a sideswipe crash. The driver of the Penske truck refused to stop and continued to travel north at 70 mph.

Tire-deflating devices were deployed near Oakland City, but the driver was able to avoid them. A second set of tire-deflating devices were deployed near the 38-mile marker in Pike County. The driver drove over the tire-deflating devices, but was able to continue north on I-69 into Daviess County. The driver of the Penske truck eventually lost control on I-69 near the 53-mile marker when he swerved to attempt to avoid striking another set of tire-deflating devices, causing the his vehicle to flip on its side, blocking both northbound lanes.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver of the Penske truck was identified as Brice Alkema, 24, of Indianapolis. A search of the vehicle truck revealed a small amount of methamphetamine. Alkema was taken to Daviess Community Hospital in Washington for minor injuries. Further investigation at the hospital revealed Alkema was under the influence of a controlled substance. After being treated, Alkema was taken to the Gibson County Jail.

Alkema is being preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, and 2 counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He is being held on $750 bond.