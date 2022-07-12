Crime Watch 8

Indy man arrested after traveling with $15,000 worth of cocaine

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — An Indy man was arrested for multiple drug related charges during a traffic stop after an Indiana State trooper found just over a pound of cocaine in his car. He’s been identified as Rasheed E. Musheer, 27.

The investigation began shortly before 1 p.m. Police performed a traffic stop on a 2022 Nissan Altima on I-65 Southbound near the 51 mile marker in Jackson County, Indiana. During the stop, police say there was a smell of marijuana coming from the car.

Photo Provided by Indiana State Police

During the search, police found a vacuum sealed bag with over a pound of cocaine, along with marijuana and pills. Officers also found $600 in cash.

Investigators say the estimated street value of the cocaine was $15,000. Musheer is considered innocent unless proven guilty in court.