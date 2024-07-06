Indy man arrested for burglary after being shot in west side neighborhood

Red and blue police lights atop a police car at the scene of a shooting in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 44-year-old man was arrested for burglary after being shot during an incident on Indianapolis’ west side late Friday night, police say.

The man was identified as Damon Paschall. He was also arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Mansfield Street around 11:50 p.m. Friday on a report that someone had been shot.

That area is a neighborhood off East Riverside Drive and West 21st Street by the South Grove Golf Course on the west side.

When they arrived, they found Paschall suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Following the initial incident, a person of interest was detained, but police did not identify them.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, IMPD announced that Paschall was arrested for burglary while armed with a deadly weapon. They didn’t provide information on what led to Paschall being shot or if anyone else was injured.

IMPD says the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office would decide final charges.