Indy man arrested for peeping at women taking showers at YMCA

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of watching women as they shower at a YMCA in Fishers, police say.

Fishers Police Department received a call Monday afternoon reporting a peeping tom in the women’s locker room at the YMCA on 126th Street.

Investigators identified John Deramus II as a potential suspect, according to a release.

While following up with the YMCA Tuesday morning, dispatch received another call that a male was looking in the showers. Officers quickly responded and arrested Deramus, who confessed to being in the women’s locker room.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office will make final charging decisions.