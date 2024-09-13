Indy man arrested on drug and gun charges; pounds of suspected marijuana found

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 20-year-old Indianapolis man was arrested on drug and gun charges Saturday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in a news release Friday.

IMPD officers arrested Keenan Treadwell, a suspected narcotics dealer, who was in possession of two firearms and several pounds of marijuana when he was taken into custody.

On Saturday, IMPD detectives located Treadwell during a traffic stop. Detectives found evidence that suspected him of actively selling narcotics. Treadwell was also in possession of a firearm during the traffic stop. With the detectives’ knowledge of Treadwell’s suspected narcotics dealing, a warrant was granted for Treadwell’s residence.

Later that day, after the warrant was granted for Treadwell’s residence, detectives arrived at the residence and found over five pounds of suspected marijuana, over eight pounds of suspected of synthetic marijuana, and 14 grams of suspected mushrooms. Detectives also found a second firearm in the residence, along with various items of narcotic paraphernalia and over $2,000 in cash. The two firearms, narcotics, and cash were seized as evidence.

Treadwell was arrested and preliminarily charged with dealing in a controlled substance, dealing marijuana, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.