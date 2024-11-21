Indy man charged for pointing loaded firearm near Whiteland Community High School

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was charged Thursday for pointing a loaded firearm near Whiteland Community High School.

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office filed a charge of pointing of firearm against Bradley A. Gibson, 43, of Indianapolis.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed with the charges, on Sept. 18, 2024, officers with the Whiteland Police Department responded to an entry road leading to Whiteland Community High School on a report of a man in a vehicle pointing a firearm at kids.

The probable cause affidavit states that a witness approached a nearby officer screaming, “There’s a gold SUV where a guy pointed a gun at the kids!”

Other witnesses confirmed seeing the gun pointed out of the SUV at the kids.

After speaking to multiple witnesses and the suspect, officers arrested the suspect and confiscated a loaded firearm from him.