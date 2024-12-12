Indy man convicted for 2022 murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was convicted on two counts of murder and robbery resulting in bodily injury, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday that Julius Beverly, 22, has been convicted of two counts of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury for his role in the Sept. 4, 2022, fatal robbery that resulted in the shooting death of Da’Kylen White, 19. A jury found Beverly guilty-as-charged verdict after two-day trial.

On the day of the shooting, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found White’s body behind the wheel of his vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store located in the 4200 block of North High School Road.

There was security footage provided by the business that captured the shooting.

The footage showed Beverly exit the passenger side of White’s vehicle, immediately lean back into the vehicle and fire multiple shots at close range striking White in the head multiple times. Beverly appears to then grab something near the victim’s waist and flees the scene with a person who was in the rear passenger seat.

When officers first responded to the scene, they noticed the firearm holster on the White’s waist was empty.

Multiple individuals cooperated with IMPD’s investigation and were able to quickly identify Beverly as the suspect. They also indicted that Beverly, and the victim were known to be friends, considered family, prior to the murder.

During an interview with investigators, Beverly said that White had been acting differently lately and he noted that he took an issue with the victim asking him and the other passenger to run into the store for them just prior to the murder.

A sentencing hearing has been set for Jan. 6, 2025, in Criminal Court 7.

“Ultimately the investigation uncovered another example of the devastating consequences of young people impulsively reaching for their firearm to resolve a simple dispute,” Mears said. “Nothing was worth Mr. White losing his life. He was an expecting young father whose loss will be felt for years to come.”

“I commend the work of our trial team, law enforcement, and the community who provided vital information that put us in a position to secure justice for Mr. White and his family,” Mears said.