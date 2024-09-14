Indy man convicted for March 2021 murder, robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was convicted Saturday for a March 2021 murder and robbery, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Saturday that Tremayne Hobson Jr. was convicted of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury for his role in the fatal robbery that resulted in the shooting death of Dusty Lawrence.

Demetrius Coakley is also facing charges for his role in this crime.

On the afternoon of March 28, 2021, Lawrence, his wife, and their 5-year-old daughter traveled from Anderson to a residence in the 3600 block of Newcastle Drive to trade a firearm with someone he had been communicating with through Discord, a social media app.

Prior to the incident, Lawrence had been in communication with Coakley to arrange the trade near Hobson’s residence on the city’s far east side.

Once Lawrence parked near the residence, three individuals approached Lawrence’s vehicle. According to Lawrence’s wife, Lawrence exited the vehicle with his firearms case to begin the trade. Minutes later, shots were fired.

After Lawrence’s wife discovered her husband had been shot, she helped him into the passenger seat. Prior to leaving the scene, she placed a firearm case and it’s contents inside the vehicle.

“The complete lack of regulation when it comes to gun sales and trades in our state puts people in unnecessary danger,” Prosecutor Mears said. “What should have been a straightforward transaction resulted in an absolute tragedy.”

Lawrence’s wife and nearby neighbors were able to provide a description of the three suspects and their immediate movements after the shooting occurred. Through leads, detectives were able to locate Hobson’s mother, who lived on the same block where the crime occurred.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for Hobson’s residence and located clothing consistent with one of the individuals who was present at the time of the fatal robbery.

After searching Lawrence’s vehicle, investigators recovered a firearm box and a damaged pink firearm that did not belong to Lawrence. This firearm was not involved in the trade discussions prior to the murder.

It was later learned that the defendants had planned to present a firearm that was inconsistent with the agreed upon trade. Prosecutors believe that the damaged pink firearm located inside Lawrence’s vehicle was that firearm.