Crime Watch 8

Indy man faces life in prison after admitting to 2020 homicide of U.S. postal worker

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after killing U.S. postal worker, Angela Summers, in 2020 for a ‘lack of mail delivery’.

Tony Cushingberry, 23, of Indianapolis murdered Summers April 27. 2020 on North Denny Street during her mail delivery route.

According to a statement, Cushingberry was upset about a lack of mail delivery and aggressively approached Summer about the status of his mail.

Cushingberry followed Summer onto a neighbor’s porch causing her to pull out her defensive spray, and spraying Cushingberry. Cushingberry then pulled out a handgun and shot Summer in the chest, causing Summer to collapse on the porch. After she collapsed, Cushingberry left the scene. Summers was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Cushingberry gave a statement to law enforcement admitting to shooting Summers. He faces a maximum of life in federal prison.

He is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Court Jane Magnus-Stinson at a later date.