Indy man found guilty of rape and kidnapping

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say 67-year-old Roy Robinson has been convicted for 10 charges related to a March 13, 2023 rape and kidnapping on the city’s east side.

According to police reports, a woman stated she was approached by an unknown male near the bus stop at 16th Street and Dequincy Street. The suspect, driving a light-colored Chevy Sedan, asked her for a light and then displayed a dark-colored handgun, forcing her into the vehicle.

The victim reported being driven around multiple buildings and then to Brookside Park, where the suspect sexually assaulted her. Officers responding to the scene observed the suspect’s vehicle leaving the area and initiated a pursuit.

The pursuit ended when the suspect, later identified as Roy Robinson, crashed into a railroad crossing light and a Chevrolet van. Robinson attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by officers.

The victim was transported to the hospital for examination, and evidence including a fake plastic gun and a sex toy was recovered from the vehicle. Robinson was arrested for rape, criminal confinement, and kidnapping, among other charges.

Detectives later interviewed the victim who provided further details of the assault. She positively identified Robinson from a photo lineup conducted by Detective Loeb.

Robinson was arrested for rape, criminal confinement, kidnapping with a deadly weapon present, operating as a habitual traffic violator, and fleeing from law enforcement.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears says Robinson will have the Habitual Sentencing Enhancement trial phase before being sentenced.