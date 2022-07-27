Crime Watch 8

Indy man gets 5 years in prison after police chase him twice for carrying a gun as a felon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to five years in prison for carrying a firearm as a felon.

He’s been identified as Tragejo Harris, 28.

On April 29, 2021, police received a call about multiple gunshots in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood of Indianapolis. When they arrived, they found a vehicle parked with multiple bullets. They say Harris’s girlfriend said Harris fired multiple shots at her parked car after an argument. Police found Harris’s car at a gas station the next day. Harris ran away when the police tried approaching him, which led to a police chase, according to a statement.

Police set up an undercover meeting with Harris on May 4, 2021. Harris told the undercover officer he planned to leave town for Illinois. They agreed to meet.

Once they met, Harris left the scene after he recognized police. After driving away, Harris eventually ran on foot. Police found him hiding in a building nearby and arrested him.

Police say Harris admitted to shooting his girlfriend’s car and running from police. He also lied to the police saying he sold the gun used in the shooting, but police found the gun under a potted plant near the same area Harris left his vehicle after the second chase.

Officers say Harris is a convicted felon who cannot carry a gun. They say he was also on parole for an armed robbery during this time.