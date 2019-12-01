Indy man in stolen vehicle arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Johnson County deputies arrested an Indianapolis man who they say led them on a high-speed chase Saturday, crashing through two yards.

It started at State Road 37 and Epler Avenue.

Deputies got a report of a stolen car and tracked it with in-car GPS. They followed the driver as he plowed through a fence, into two yards, through stop signs, and up the wrong way in a roundabout.

Deputies say they used stop sticks to force the car off the road on State Road 135.

The driver, Jacob Rieman, 43, was arrested after he falsely identified himself.

Rieman is now sitting in the Johnson County Jail on seven charges including: possession of stolen property, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, reckless driving, driving while suspended with a prior offense, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and two counts of criminal mischief.