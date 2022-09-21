Crime Watch 8

Indy man indicted for having machine gun conversion devices as a convicted felon

by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was indicted for possessing a machine gun and ammunition as a convicted felon.

According to court documents, Micah Moore, 31, was in possession of three auto sears and multiple live rounds of ammunition on July 17. Auto sears are conversion devices designed and intended to convert semiautomatic rifles into fully automatic machineguns, court papers say.

Court documents say these devices are qualified as machine guns. Prosecutors say Moore also has three prior felony convictions in state court, including one conviction for robbery and another for possession of a firearm. Because of these convictions, Moore isn’t allowed to possess firearms and ammunition.

If convicted, prosecutors say Moore faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

