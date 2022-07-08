Crime Watch 8

Indy man looks for answers after storage units broken into on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man is raising concerns after dozens of storage units were broken into over the 4th of July weekend.

Gary Lamey rents a unit at the Securecare self storage on Rockville Rd. in Indianapolis. He says the facility was broken into on Sunday, but he wasn’t made aware until two days later when a worker called to notify him.

He says around 25 storage units were broken into.

“I looked down the row. I saw door, after door, after door, and they’re the roll away kind of doors. They were breached, and I mean big time,” Lamey said.

Lamey says the company is located on the city’s west side. When he asked about the incident, they said they weren’t planning on calling police to report on the situation, and they wouldn’t let him see any security footage.

“He wouldn’t even tell me if the units were working. That was the other thing. I don’t even know if it was working. You do have to key a code to get into the facility,” Lamey said.

Lamey says at this time the company is in the process of replacing the doors, but he thinks more can be done.

“I didn’t think we had lost anything. We talked to a gentleman down the way that had a double unit. He had a racecar in there, a small racecar, a motorcycle. He lost a gas powered generator and a power wash,” Lamey said.

News 8 reached out to the business for an interview, but they declined to make any comments.