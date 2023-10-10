Indy man sentenced 6 months for falsely identifying robbery suspect to receive $50k

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man is headed to federal prison for telling police an innocent person committed a crime in order to claim a cash reward for a robbery, the United States Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

Carl Davis, 25, was sentenced to six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to making a false statement in order or representation in a matter within the jurisdiction of the executive branch of the government of the United States.

According to court documents, on April 1, 2022, a letter carrier with the United States Postal Office was robbed in the 1200 block of South Reisner Street, near West Morris and South Harding streets.

Following the armed robbery, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced it was offering a $50,000 reward to anyone who could provide information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

On April 7, 2022, Davis called the tip line and claimed he witnessed the robbery. In an interview, Davis stated under oath that he saw a man named M.S. hold a tan knife or gun to the letter carrier, take something from him, and knock him down.

Davis also stated that he and M.S. spoke through Facebook Messenger, where M.S. admitted to the robbery. Davis showed images to investigators of the conversation between him and M.S.

Postal inspectors discovered the M.S. Facebook account — the one in which M.S. allegedly admitted to the robbery — was created by Davis to set M.S. up, according to a release. Davis admitted that he did not like M.S. for personal reasons and lied in hopes of getting M.S. incarcerated and collecting the reward money.

A judge also ordered Davis to serve 18 months probation following his release.

“Greed and a petty personal beef do not entitle someone to lie and fabricate evidence in a federal investigation. The defendant’s attempt to frame an innocent person for a violent crime and collect the reward money was despicable,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, in a release. “The prison sentence imposed here demonstrates that serious crimes like this carry serious consequences. I commend the work of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to quickly debunk the defendant’s lies and ensure that he is held accountable.”