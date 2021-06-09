Crime Watch 8

Indy man sentenced to 30 years for molestation of 9-year-old

Edwin Cardona was sentenced to 30 years in prison for child molestation on June 9, 2021. (Provided Photo/Marion County Prosecutor's Office)
by: Jacey Crawford
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 27-year-old Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for child molestation, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Wednesday.

Following a two-day jury trial in May, Edwin Cardona was convicted of child molesting, a Level 1 felony.

On Nov. 4, 2018, Cardona received permission to take a 9-year-old girl to a nearby gas station. He took the victim to his residence instead, where he molested her, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Two days after the incident, Cardona was taken into custody.

