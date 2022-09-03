Crime Watch 8

Indy man sentenced to 4+ years in prison for carrying a firearm as a felon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to almost 5 years in a federal prison on Friday for being in possession of a firearm while being a felon on probation.

On Nov. 5, 2019, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle near 42nd Street and Baker Drive. Christopher Allen, 29, was the passenger inside the vehicle, police say.

The driver of the vehicle kept driving as police tried to stop and crossed into oncoming lanes of traffic before stopping, according to police.

Allen fled from the passenger side and led police on a chase on foot. During the chase, police noticed that Allen had a handgun in his left hand and a clear plastic bag containing a white substance, which he threw as he kept running.

Allen eventually stopped and gave himself to police.

Police found that Allen had an active warrant for violating his parole and failure to appear for a court hearing related to prior illegal firearm cases.

When officers searched Allen, they found a one dollar bill with three oxycodone pills inside and a small bag of marijuana in this right front pocket.

Allen told police where he had threw the hand gun, which police were able to locate. An extended magazine belonging to the handgun was found inside the car, police say. Allen was later arrested.

According to police, while on probation Allen was convicted for domestic violence and criminal confinement against the mother of his child during the time of his arrest.