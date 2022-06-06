Crime Watch 8

Indy man sentenced to 5 years in prison for shooting gun during riot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A previously convicted felon who shouldn’t have had a gun is headed to federal prison after firing shots downtown.

Tyrone Ross, 30, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession of firearm while being a felon. This took place in May of 2020, during the George Floyd protest in downtown Indianapolis.

According to court documents, Ross was on federal property in front of the Birch Bayh Federal Courthouse. He pulled out a pistol, proceeded to fire multiple shots across Ohio Street and in front of the federal courthouse.

At that time, there were numerous pedestrians and vehicles.

“This sentence should serve as a warning to others who illegally possess a firearm and choose to violate federal law and endanger others in the process,” says FBI Indianapolis Special Agent Herbert J. Stapleton.

The judge of the case ordered Ross be on probation three years after his sentence.