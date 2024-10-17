Indy man sentenced to 55 years for 2021 fatal robbery shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man on Thursday was sentenced to 55 years in prison for a fatal robbery shooting in March 2021, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday that Tremayne Hobson Jr. was sentenced to 52 years in prison followed by three years on work release for his role in a fatal robbery that resulted in the shooting death of Dusty Lawrence. In September, Hobson was convicted of felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury (Level 2 Felony).

Demetrius Coakley was also charged for his role in this crime. Earlier this month, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 2 Felony).

On the afternoon of March 28, 2021, Lawrence, his wife, and their 5-year-old daughter traveled from Anderson to a residence in the 3600 block of Newcastle Drive to trade a firearm with someone he had been communicating with through Discord, a social media app.

Prior to the incident, Lawrence had been in communication with Coakley to arrange the trade near Hobson’s residence on the far-east side.

After parking near the residence, three individuals approached Lawrence’s vehicle. According to Lawrence’s wife, Lawrence exited the vehicle with his firearms case to begin the trade. Shortly after, shots were fired.

After Lawrence’s wife discovered her husband had been shot, she helped him into the passenger seat. Prior to leaving the scene, she placed a firearm case and its contents inside the vehicle.

Lawrence’s wife and nearby neighbors were able to provide a description of the three suspects and their immediate movements after the shooting occurred. Through leads, detectives were able to locate Hobson’s mother who lived on the same block where the crime occurred.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for Hobson’s residence and located clothing consistent with one of the individuals who was present at the time of the fatal robbery.

after searching Lawrence’s vehicle, investigators recovered a firearm box and a damaged pink firearm that did not belong to Lawrence. This firearm was not involved in the trade discussions prior to the murder.

Investigators later learned that the defendants had planned to present a firearm that was inconsistent with the agreed upon trade. Prosecutors believe that the damaged pink firearm located inside Lawrence’s vehicle was that firearm.

It was during that bait-and-switch transaction that Lawrence was robbed, and ultimately shot and killed.