Crime Watch 8

Indy man sentenced to 6 years for illegal possession of a firearm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis man will spend the next six years behind bars after being sentenced for illegal possession of a firearm.

Jalen Howard, 29, was convicted in May in connection to a June 2019 shootout on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, in June 2019, officers responded to several calls of shots fired in the area of 16th Street and Tacoma Avenue. However, at the scene, officers were not able to locate any suspects.

On the fourth call to that same area, a witness mentioned seeing the shooters in front of a vacant house. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the individuals and spotted firearms on two of the suspects. A total of four guns on four people were found, according to the DOJ.

One of those four people was Howard. Howard, the department said, had previous convictions for theft and battery.

“Gun-related crime is devastating the neighborhoods throughout Indianapolis,” said Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress. “Crimes like these not only put innocent bystanders in harm’s way but also tear at the very fabric of the community. We will continue to work with IMPD and our federal partners to address the problem with convicted felons with guns and utilize the rule of law to ensure they face the greatest penalty possible.”

Additionally, both 32-year-old Brandon Alexander, of Indianapolis, and Tyler Guigere, 28, of Indianapolis, were at the scene and have pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm.