Indy man sentenced to 60 years for 2022 road rage shooting death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison for a 2022 road rage shooting death, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office in a news release.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday that Dion Kimbrough has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for his role in the 2022 road rage shooting death of Eli Hickerson. In August, Kimbrough was convicted of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon after a three-day jury trial.

“Mr. Hickerson tragically lost his life due to an unacceptable act of road rage violence on his commute home from work,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. “At today’s hearing, many people who loved him described a loving and good friend. This sentence is a testament to law enforcement’s commitment to holding those accountable who resort to acts of violence on our roadways.”

On July 18, 2022, Indiana State Police received a 911 call regarding a shooting that occurred on I-70 eastbound near Post Road. The 911 caller explained he was driving a red Ford Focus when shots were fired, striking Hickerson, who was in the passenger seat. The driver continued traveling to a nearby hospital, where Hickerson was later pronounced deceased.

In an interview with investigators, the driver of the red vehicle said that he observed a white box truck with the business logo inscribed on the driver’s side door driving erratically on I-465. As he exited onto I-70, he noticed the box truck following behind. As the box truck approached, the driver displayed a firearm through the window and fired multiple shots.

Investigators discovered the box truck belonged to a concrete construction business. The business owners stated that three box trucks were traveling from I-65 to I-465 after completing a job in Columbus, Indiana, that day.

After speaking with the two individuals who were in the box truck with Kimbrough, investigators confirmed that he was driving at the time of the shooting. The Marion County Probation Department also provided location data from Kimbrough’s GPS ankle monitor, which placed him on I-70 near Post Road when the shooting occurred.

During the investigation, law enforcement obtained and executed a search warrant for Kimbrough’s residence and discovered the firearm and shell casings consistent with those found at the scene.