Indy man sentenced to 60 years for 2022 shooting death of cousin

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 60 years for his role in the 2022 shooting death of his cousin.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday that Emmanuel Newman was sentenced to 60 years for his role in the shooting death of his cousin, Joshua Hopson. In August, Newman was convicted of murder after a three-day jury trial.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 28, 2022, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex located in the 3400 block of Alsuda Court. That is on the city’s northeast side. Officers arrived and found Hopson lying in front of the building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Hopson’s girlfriend, he was engaged in an argument with Newman before the shooting. She said Newman left, but returned a short time later. Hopson then went outside, and as she followed behind, she heard multiple gunshots and Hopson fell to the ground. Newman then ran away from the scene.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from the apartment complex and a private camera. They observed Newman carrying a rifle and approaching Hopson as he stepped outside. The footage then captures Newman firing multiple shots at Hopson. He then steps over him and fires more shots directly at him before fleeing in his vehicle.

On Jan. 5, 2023, IMPD detectives apprehended Newman and transported him to the homicide office.

“Gun violence among family members is becoming more prevalent,” said Marion County Prosecutor Mears. “This sentence demonstrates our commitment to holding individuals accountable who resort to senseless violence to solve a conflict. Our thoughts remain with the family as they move forward from this unthinkable tragedy.”