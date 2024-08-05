Indy man sentenced to 62 years for role in 2021 fatal shooting in Lawrence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to spend over 60 years behind bars after police say he shot and killed another man in 2021 in broad daylight on Pendleton Pike in Lawrence.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday that Sean Dixon will serve 62 years in prison for his role in the shooting death of Cameron Anderson. Dixon pleaded guilty to murder in May following a two-day jury trial at the Community Justice Center.

At 1:15 p.m. on July 5, Lawrence Police Department officers found Anderson suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck outside of his vehicle in the 11300 block of Pendleton Pike. Police say Anderson’s vehicle was sprayed with bullets.

According to witnesses, a man fitting Dixon’s description was seen firing shots out of the window of an SUV toward Anderson’s vehicle.

The SUV fled the area after the shooting, police say.

Several tips regarding the suspect were provided to investigators. Witnesses were able to identify Dixon through photos.

Using cellphone records, investigators tracked Dixon’s whereabouts before, during, and after the shooting.

Additionally, investigators discovered that Dixon had taken the vehicle used in the shooting to a repair shop to fix a broken windshield, which prosecutors believe was damaged during the incident. Cellphone records confirm Dixon’s presence at the shop in the days following the shooting.

